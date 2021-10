Czech President Milos Zeman in hospital for days with an unspecified health problem, needs time to recuperate, his wife said Thursday amid uncertainty over whether his condition would impact efforts to form a new government.“I can only confirm that he has been undergoing treatment that needs time,” Ivana Zemanova said. “I’d like to ask you for patience and time he needs to regain strength.”Standing beside her daughter Katerina, Zemanova spoke to the media at the Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency.Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Sunday, shortly after meeting his ally, Prime...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO