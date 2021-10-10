Leonard Slatkin leads SLSO in vigorous concert of music 'Made in America'

When conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin returns to Powell Hall and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, there’s a strong sense of a hero returning to the place that made him famous, even if most of the orchestra’s personnel has changed since Slatkin was its music director. His hair is mostly white now, but his direction remained energetic in Saturday evening’s concert. And while he didn’t get a standing ovation when he took the podium, he did get one when he concluded with Bela Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra.