CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Liz Cheney Accuses Scalise of 'Attack' on U.S. After He Refuses to Say Election Wasn't Stolen

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming Republican slammed her GOP colleague for "perpetuating the Big Lie" on Sunday.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 113

Welder250151
6d ago

The only person that tried to steal the election was the twice Impeached 1 term former president, he lied about the fraud, he tried to coerce the Secretary of State Raffensperger of Georgia to steal the election for him. Every recount, audit for bamboo fibers and ultra violet light inspection of votes still indicated that he lost the election in a landslide.

Reply(10)
47
mrs. hurley
6d ago

the issue is that trumps disciples refuse to work with the rest of us to heal this country. if he said it was stolen then of course they believe it.if he told them to drink the Kool aid u know they would

Reply(14)
37
Welder250151
6d ago

The Trumplican Party and the twice Impeached 1 term former president are the biggest danger to our country and our freedoms. He and anyone who aided the Terrorist members of the Trump Domestic Terrorist Organization in the invasion of the Capital and their attempt to overturn and overthrow a legally elected President need to jailed for years.

Reply(4)
25
Related
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Local Election#House#Fox News#Americans#Republicans#Gop#The Louisiana Republican#Democrats
Fox News

Trump’s targeting of Cheney keeps fueling big fundraising dollars for her 2022 House reelection

Being at the top of former President Trump’s most wanted list of targeted Republican politicians keeps fueling Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming’sfundraising. Cheney, the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for fanning the Capitol insurrection, hauled in $1.7 million during the July-September third quarter of fundraising.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BBC

Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Donald Trump's recent visit to Iowa - a key state in the presidential nomination process - has fuelled speculation that he is preparing for a 2024 White House run. With a base that loves him and Republican politicians who defer to him, he is still a powerful force within the party. But if he harbours presidential ambitions, he's not alone - and at least some conservatives aren't fully on board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

The Imperfect Comparison Of Kyrsten Sinema To John McCain

It’s hard to read a story about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) these days and not see some mention of John McCain, the state’s late Republican senator and war hero known for his “maverick” streak. Sinema has been getting national attention for insisting that President Joe Biden scale back his ambitious...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy