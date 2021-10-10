Red Sox vs. Rays Game 3 lineups: In Nate We Trust

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have a new leadoff hitter for Tuesday night’s Wild Card game against the New York Yankees. It will be Kyle Schwarber looking to get things started for Boston in the win-or-go-home playoff game at Fenway Park. Shwarber will DH for Boston, with J.D. Martinez missing the game with an ankle injury. Schwarber hit leadoff 27 times this season between the Nationals and Red Sox, slashing .297/.385/.832 with 17 of his 32 homers in that spot. In his 41 games with the Red Sox, Schwarber has slashed .291/.435/.522 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 34...

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO