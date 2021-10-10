Red Sox vs. Rays Game 3 lineups: In Nate We Trust
The Red Sox can take a 2-1 ALDC lead over the mighty Rays this afternoon at Fenway Park behind Nathan Eovaldi (4:07 p.m. MLB Network). As I wrote a few weeks ago, the offense was going to have to lift the Sox through the playoffs, and did it ever in a wild Game 2. Chris Sale was tagged for five runs in a nightmare first inning, but Tanner Houck steadied the ship in spectacular fashion as the team waited for reinforcements to arrive.www.overthemonster.com
Comments / 0