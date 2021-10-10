CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox vs. Rays Game 3 lineups: In Nate We Trust

By bryanjoiner
Over the Monster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox can take a 2-1 ALDC lead over the mighty Rays this afternoon at Fenway Park behind Nathan Eovaldi (4:07 p.m. MLB Network). As I wrote a few weeks ago, the offense was going to have to lift the Sox through the playoffs, and did it ever in a wild Game 2. Chris Sale was tagged for five runs in a nightmare first inning, but Tanner Houck steadied the ship in spectacular fashion as the team waited for reinforcements to arrive.

www.overthemonster.com

Randy Arozarena
Nathan Eovaldi
Chris Sale
Mike Zunino
Austin Meadows
Drew Rasmussen
Alex Verdugo
Tony Massarotti
Tanner Houck
Kevin Plawecki
Kevin Kiermaier
Hunter Renfroe
Joey Wendle
Christian Arroyo
Kyle Schwarber
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
