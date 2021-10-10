Kim Kardashian Wore Three Hot Pink Balenciaga Looks to Host SNL
As the host of SNL, Kim Kardashian made waves as soon as she started her opening monologue, which was full of cheeky digs at herself, the whole Kardashian clan, and her former husband Kanye West. The audience—and the internet—ate it up. Just as buzzworthy was the statement look Kardashian wore to perform it. The style star hit the SNL stage in a hot pink velvet catsuit by Balenciaga that had her fully covered from the turtleneck down to the heels. But that wasn’t the only Balenciaga look she wore that day. Kardashian wore a trifecta of ensembles that proved her ongoing love affair for the French fashion house isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.www.vogue.com
