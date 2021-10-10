CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 takeaways from the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Falcons

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Zdk3_0cN0MzzO00

The Jets turned in another night and day performance against the Falcons. New York looked lost in the first half but bounced back to come on strong in the second half.

Robert Saleh’s team did not have enough in the tank to come all the way back, though, as the Falcons held on for a 27-20 win. The Jets made it a three-point game with six minutes left to play, but their defense allowed Atlanta to drive down the field late and put the result on ice with a Mike Davis rushing touchdown.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s Week 5 loss.

Zach Wilson can't find his groove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDN0F_0cN0MzzO00
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Wilson left his accuracy at the airport, placing throws short, wide and nowhere near his intended target. It looked like Wilson took a major step forward against the Titans last weekend, but consistency is still plaguing the 22-year-old. The hope is that he can take the week off to reset before playing a Patriots defense that picked him off four times in Week 2.

Jeff Ulbrich has some answering to do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKQpd_0cN0MzzO00
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Ulbrich has been arguably the Jets’ best coach so far this season, but his defensive game plan against the Falcons was puzzling, to say the least. John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff — two defensive ends — were left on an island in coverage on the Falcons’ two first half touchdown passes. Jamien Sherwood, meanwhile, was sent to blitz despite his strength in coverage. Ulbrich’s defense settled in and played well until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, but it is tough to surmise what he was thinking early in the game. Whatever it was, it put the Jets in a hole too deep to dig out of.

Running backs come to play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVrpa_0cN0MzzO00
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson traveled to London prepared to put on a show for the fans across the pond. Carter ran well throughout the game and punched in a key touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Coleman provided an electric kick return to begin the second half and Johnson scored a touchdown shortly thereafter. New York’s running back trio didn’t dominate the Falcons, but it produced at an encouraging clip.

Penalties prove costly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlZlR_0cN0MzzO00
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The undisciplined brand of football that cost the Jets against the Broncos in Week 3 reared its ugly head again on Sunday. It was all downhill in the first half after Quincy Williams’ got called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty that kept the defense on the field far longer than it should have been. New York committed six penalties, four of which resulted in first downs for the Falcons. It’s nearly impossible to overcome undisciplined play like that.

No answer for Kyle Pitts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xraIN_0cN0MzzO00
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pitts broke out in a big way, catching nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons lined their prized rookie tight end up all over the field and he took advantage of Michael Carter II working out of the slot more often than not. Atlanta’s passing attack remained potent without Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley thanks to Pitts.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jets at Falcons Week 5 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

Rejoice, Gang Green fans. The Jets have finally won a football game in 2021. After commencing the new season with three consecutive losses, Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh notched their first professional wins in their current positions and did it in dramatic fashion. The Titans missed what would’ve been a game-tying field goal in overtime and the Jets recorded a 27-24 win in front of the MetLife Stadium faithful.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons, Week 5 preview: On London time

Folks, we’re officially on London time. Make sure to cool those eggs prior to 9 a.m. ET because the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET in Week 5. After winning their first game in thrilling fashion, a 27-24 decision over the...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries. The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KEYT

Falcons, Jets decline ‘bowl-week’ approach to London game

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets each chose to stay at their home practice sites this week before Sunday’s game in London. In the past, other teams have spent the full week in London before games. The Falcons and Jets opted for Thursday night flights. Each team is motivated to make the most of the opportunity for a win. The Jets will try to build momentum off last week’s 27-24 overtime win over Tennessee. The Falcons, who are the home team, will try to recover from last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons have their bye next week.
WORLD
FanSided

Jets vs Falcons NFL live stream reddit for Week 5

The New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons are headed overseas to compete against each other in London for Week 5 action. Neither the New York Jets nor Atlanta Falcons are the most exciting teams in football this year. Both teams have dug themselves into 1-3 records and are sulking at bottom spot of their divisions.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets vs. Falcons NFL Week 5 Odds, Recent History and Trends

The J-E-T-S launched last week and the result was a stunning 27-24 victory as six-point home underdogs to the powerful Tennessee Titans. Now they are flying across the pond to take on the Falcons, a team that should present New York with an opportunity to string together two wins in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#Patriots
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs Jets preview: Offensive and defensive stats comparison for Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons wound up blowing a late lead in all-too-familiar fashion to the Washington Football Team, falling to 1-3 and putting their 2021 season in serious jeopardy. To be fair, there were some positives from the game: Atlanta’s offense looked legitimately good for the first time all season, and the Falcons actually appeared to be the better team through the majority of the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Two baffling NY Jets coaching decisions in loss to Atlanta Falcons

Perhaps this was a precaution to help Elijah Moore ease his way back in as he recovered from a concussion, but this was shocking: the New York Jets used Ryan Griffin (51 snaps, 91%) on more than twice as many snaps as Moore (23 snaps, 41%) in their 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Derrick

Jets can't explain another slow start in loss to Falcons

LONDON (AP) — The New York Jets ruined their big London trip with another slow start. There were three-and-outs, an interception, key penalties, no sacks. The Jets came in against the Atlanta Falcons with high hopes after Zach Wilson gave a star performance last week. But the rookie quarterback's London debut was a dud and the Falcons won 27-20 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Grading the Jets in NFL Week 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense regressed in London. The Jets ran eight offensive plays in their first three series, the third ending with Wilson getting picked off. The Falcons came in as the worst-scoring defense in the league and the Jets didn’t get into the end zone until the second half — and only with help from a big special teams play and a pass interference call. Wilson was 19-for-32 for 192 yards with one interception and a number of other badly thrown passes. No Jets receiver had more than four catches. Corey Davis had two drops. The Falcons were down to their third-string slot corner, and Jamison Crowder had just four catches for 24 yards.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets vs Falcons Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – Week 5

Our NFL betting expert presents his best Jets vs Falcons predictions and picks for the first London game of the season, live on the NFL Network at 9:30am ET. The New York Jets pulled off a shock victory last week against the injury-hit Tennessee Titans, and will look to repeat the feat against an Atlanta Falcons team whose defense has continued to let them down game after game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets' regression in loss to Falcons a case of arrested development

Zach Wilson of the Jets is sacked by Steven Means of the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Credit: Getty Images/Ryan Pierse. Michael Carter was talking about the Jets’ level of confidence, and about how they are perceived by outsiders. "We don’t read anything anybody says," he...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Three gut reactions after Falcons Week 5 contest vs. Jets

The Falcons have an early bye. They should feel good heading into it earning a positive result against the New York Jets on Sunday. They rode an all-around excellent first half to victory, surviving a bumpy final two periods to secure an essential win, in London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy