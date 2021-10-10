5 takeaways from the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Falcons

The Jets turned in another night and day performance against the Falcons. New York looked lost in the first half but bounced back to come on strong in the second half.

Robert Saleh’s team did not have enough in the tank to come all the way back, though, as the Falcons held on for a 27-20 win. The Jets made it a three-point game with six minutes left to play, but their defense allowed Atlanta to drive down the field late and put the result on ice with a Mike Davis rushing touchdown.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s Week 5 loss.

Zach Wilson can't find his groove

Wilson left his accuracy at the airport, placing throws short, wide and nowhere near his intended target. It looked like Wilson took a major step forward against the Titans last weekend, but consistency is still plaguing the 22-year-old. The hope is that he can take the week off to reset before playing a Patriots defense that picked him off four times in Week 2.

Jeff Ulbrich has some answering to do

Ulbrich has been arguably the Jets’ best coach so far this season, but his defensive game plan against the Falcons was puzzling, to say the least. John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff — two defensive ends — were left on an island in coverage on the Falcons’ two first half touchdown passes. Jamien Sherwood, meanwhile, was sent to blitz despite his strength in coverage. Ulbrich’s defense settled in and played well until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, but it is tough to surmise what he was thinking early in the game. Whatever it was, it put the Jets in a hole too deep to dig out of.

Running backs come to play

Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson traveled to London prepared to put on a show for the fans across the pond. Carter ran well throughout the game and punched in a key touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Coleman provided an electric kick return to begin the second half and Johnson scored a touchdown shortly thereafter. New York’s running back trio didn’t dominate the Falcons, but it produced at an encouraging clip.

Penalties prove costly

The undisciplined brand of football that cost the Jets against the Broncos in Week 3 reared its ugly head again on Sunday. It was all downhill in the first half after Quincy Williams’ got called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty that kept the defense on the field far longer than it should have been. New York committed six penalties, four of which resulted in first downs for the Falcons. It’s nearly impossible to overcome undisciplined play like that.

No answer for Kyle Pitts

Pitts broke out in a big way, catching nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons lined their prized rookie tight end up all over the field and he took advantage of Michael Carter II working out of the slot more often than not. Atlanta’s passing attack remained potent without Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley thanks to Pitts.