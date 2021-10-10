New Chiefs WR Josh Gordon to be 'part of the game plan' vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to get a first look at new WR Josh Gordon on “Sunday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills.

According to reports from both ESPN and FOX, Gordon is set to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday evening. Gordon was signed to the Kansas City practice squad ahead of the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He traveled with the team to Philly and warmed up ahead of the game, but wasn’t made active for the game. Earlier in the week, the Chiefs added Gordon to the 53-man roster signaling he was close to making his debut.

It’ll be Gordon’s first time playing in an NFL game for over a full calendar year, but according to NFL Network and FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager, the team expects him to play a pretty hefty role against the Bills on Sunday night.

“I’m told that he’s not only expected to dress, but to be part of the game plan tonight for the Chiefs in the huge AFC Championship Game rematch with the Buffalo Bills,” Schrager said on the FOX NFL Countdown. “He’s been practicing. He’s been soaking up the playbook like a sponge and they have plays designed to get Josh Gordon going. Tyreek Hill is the deep threat. Josh Gordon can go deep as well. Look for Josh Gordon, maybe if he is out there early, to have a big splash play against that Buffalo defense.”

It’d make sense for the Chiefs to get Gordon involved early if he’s going to be active on Sunday night. If they can get the ball to him on a big play, it’ll force the Bills to adjust their strategy and account for Gordon defensively. In turn that should open things up for other targets like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.