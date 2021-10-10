CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Nice to Score a Goal With The Head' - Havertz Discusses Liverpool Goal

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz discussed how he felt scoring a goal with his head against Liverpool earlier this season.

Since arriving at Chelsea back in September 2020, Havertz has played a total of 54 games, in which he has been on the scoresheet 10 times.

His goal against Liverpool on 28th August was his first headed goal in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQYQf_0cN0MuZl00
SIPA USA

When asked about the goal, Havertz discussed scoring headers in Germany and the difference over here.

"Headers are not my favourite thing to do in football," he told the official Chelsea website. "But as an offensive player you also have to score some goals with the head.

"I did it a bit in the past in Germany and now this was the first time in England.

"It was nice to score with the head because also I think set-pieces are getting very important again.

"When you have these tough matches it’s important to score a set-piece, for example against Spurs as well, the first goal was a set-piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYPji_0cN0MuZl00
SIPA USA

"So it’s nice to also score a goal with the head."

Havertz went on to explain how much Thomas Tuchel's boys had worked on set-pieces in training.

"We trained a lot of set-pieces so there was a plan to bring the ball on the first post.

"It was planned, but then the ball loops up and then into the back of the net, so sometimes also it is a bit of luck.

"I tried to score a goal or make an assist, just put it somewhere there, and sometimes you score so it’s nice."

