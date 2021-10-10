CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Unflinching, Brad Hawkins reflects on game-winning play, defensive stand vs. Nebraska

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkCkf_0cN0Mth200

LINCOLN, Neb. — You almost certainly couldn’t blame Michigan football had it lost to unranked Nebraska. After all, the Huskers had taken Oklahoma and Michigan State to the brink, having lost both those games by slim margins on the road. However, this was a different animal, entirely.

It was a home game, under the lights, the premier matchup in ABC’s evening slot. Michigan’s defense had performed well to date, but it had been untested compared to what Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense had in store.

The defense started strong, but the 376th-consecutive sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium was unrelenting, even after Nebraska failed to score in the first half. Early in the third quarter, the momentum shifted, and every time that the Michigan offense would drive the field and take back the lead, momentum would shift again.

That is, until Brad Hawkins said, ‘Enough!’

Michigan and Nebraska were knotted at 29-all, and the Huskers were seemingly unstoppable on offense, and they had the ball in their hands. With 1:45 remaining on third-and-1, Adrian Martinez found a gap, keeping the ball and bursting through the hole. However, the ran into fifth-year safety Brad Hawkins, who, like a wily veteran, stripped the ball and recovered the fumble. The Huskers had been playing close to mistake-free football, unlike in previous games — though Martinez had something of a freak interception due to an incredible play by Daxton Hill — and Hawkins was determined to make Nebraska give up its customary blunder of the game.

For Hawkins, making such a play was routine, it had become rote. It was something that he had worked on in practice, so when the time came to make a stand, all that was left was to execute.

“Just practicing how you play,” Hawkins said. “Practice all week, every single day. Then we practice punching at the ball, stripping the ball, taking the ball out. In that moment, punching the ball out, stripping the ball out and it came free. Just practicing how you play. And it came through for us.”

As far as the defense as a whole is concerned, it didn’t just bend as we saw in previous weeks — it full-on broke at times. This was expected to some degree, and the coaching staff was quick to tell the media all week that Nebraska would be able to move the ball with Martinez under center.

The most important thing against a potent offense isn’t to necessarily stop it entirely as much as it is to come up with the big plays when needed. That’s precisely what Michigan did, both on Hawkins’ play as well as the ensuing drive when it forced Nebraska to turn the ball over on downs, down 3, in the waning seconds of the game. The Wolverines stole the momentum and the game back to win, 32-29.

For Hawkins and the defense, there was never a moment of doubt that the Wolverines would emerge victorious.

“Yeah, we didn’t flinch,” Hawkins said. “We came out there composed, we stayed composed the whole game. We knew adversity was gonna hit, it hit, and we didn’t flinch. I love this team, I love this defense. And I know that we’re fighters. And we went out there and fought today. We didn’t flinch, like I said.

“This is a great team, and we’re just gonna keep getting better, every single day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIlbM_0cN0Mth200

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Purdue trolled Iowa with hilarious ‘No. 2’ joke after stunning upset win

Purdue football marched into Iowa City, overpowered No. 2 Iowa and dealt the Hawkeyes their first loss of the 2021 season on Saturday with a 24-7 victory. Getting upset by double digits against an unranked team, Iowa looked frazzled and played catch-up for most of the game, while its typically extremely dominant defense looked like a shell of what fans have come to expect. Purdue put up 464 total yards compared with the Hawkeyes’ 271, and Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 30-for-40 and threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Center, NE
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Lincoln, MI
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Braelon Allen's patience leads to the longest play of his young Wisconsin career

While Leo Chenal stole the show defensively, it was freshman running back Braelon Allen who paced Wisconsin’s offense to a 20-14 win over Army. For the second consecutive week, Allen eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, rushing for 108 yards on 16 carries. The 17-year-old broke the seal, scoring Wisconsin’s first touchdown on the longest play of his young career. The Fond Du Lac product showed a little bit of everything on his 33-yard touchdown run, as he displayed the patience to read that an Army defender broke contain paired with the burst to explode around the outside for a score.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Purdue knocks off No. 2 Iowa

Back on September 18 Notre Dame improved to 3-0 on the then young season with a 27-13 victory over Purdue in South Bend. It wasn’t the prettiest or most impressive of performances but it was a win nonetheless. Right now Iowa is wishing they had an unimpressive win against the...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

The Ohio State basketball team will be coming to a court, television, and streaming device near you sooner than you think. That means there are typically some so-called “secret scrimmages” that take place among the Division I teams. Gone are the days of the exhibition games between college programs and teams like Athletes in Action. You have to play against another college basketball team and they aren’t typically publicized.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Abc#Huskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Losers from Auburn vs Arkansas

What a win for Auburn on the road. The Tigers needed a confidence boost heading into what is a daunting back half of the season, and they got it on the road in a 38-23 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn’s running game hasn’t been a major factor for three...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy