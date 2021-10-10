CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on tons of fall clothing at this Eddie Bauer sale

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Shop for warmer fall clothes at this Eddie Bauer sale and get major savings. Eddie Bauer/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The weather outside is getting a bit more chilly, so it's time to put away the tank tops and get the jackets back out for the fall. Some of your favorite warmer threads might not feel as toasty as they used to and you might want to upgrade. That's where Eddie Bauer comes in with some super snug savings.

The outdoor brand is ringing in Indigenous Peoples' Day this year by offering up to 40% off sitewide. These savings are on top of using the promo code AUTUMN50 to take an extra 50% off clearance items. That means you can find major savings on men's , women's and children's clothing , along with select outdoor gear .

You can stay warm in sleet and snow with the MicroTherm 2.0 down jacket for men on sale for $171.75. Usually listed for $229, this insulated jacket can be yours in five different colors for 25% off. Eddie Bauer says the MicroTherm is thinner than other down jackets while still repelling wind and rain along with trapping body heat. That's on top of its active fit design to prevent mobility restriction and zipper pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlsVF_0cN0MsoJ00
These Eddie Bauer Voyager jeans are meant to feel soft and stretchable to keep from getting worn down. Eddie Bauer

For something a bit more stylish there's the women's Voyager crop jeans available for $45. That's a $30 price cut from its list price of $75. Not only does Eddie Bauer promise an ultra-soft feel with the jeans, but also stretching fabric and breathable material in its design. Bundle up with these savings at Eddie Bauer and start shopping!

The best deals at the Eddie Bauer holiday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL6m6_0cN0MsoJ00
Keep your necessities intact with style in this Eddie Bauer Stowaway backpack. Eddie Bauer

Shop the Eddie Bauer holiday sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save on tons of fall clothing at this Eddie Bauer sale

