Morgan Freeman: 'I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police'

Morgan Freeman has spoken out against the movement to defund the police, saying law enforcement is "very necessary."

The iconic Hollywood actor was promoting his newest movie, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, when he was asked about the topic. Freeman said in an interview with Black Enterprise that while he does recognize the need to address police violence in black communities, he rejects the idea of defunding the police.

"I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police," Freeman said. "Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police who would never pulled their guns except in a range, that sort of thing. I don’t know."

Freeman is an executive producer for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, which stars Frankie Faison as the titular character.

Faison shared Freeman's thoughts on police, though he did note that Hollywood actors are treated differently by police than "people of ordinary walks of life." Faison added that he wanted police to treat people equally rather than defund the police entirely.

Attorney and talk radio host Leo Terrell applauded Freeman's disapproval of the defund the police movement, stating law enforcement is good for all communities to ensure public safety. However, he predicts Freeman will experience pushback from Hollywood over his remarks, Terrell told Fox News .

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain follows the last hours of the life of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly black Marine with bipolar disorder who accidentally set off his medical alert pendant in 2011. He was found dead by police when they arrived for a home wellness check less than two hours later.

The film was released in theaters on Sept. 17, according to the film's website .