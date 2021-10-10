CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kusama Price Analysis: KSM Coin Pullbacks From The 200-EMA

By Nikhil Ingole
themarketperiodical.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kusama coin price is favorable, around 0.9% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $167 million. KSM/BTC pair is trading positive by 1.2% at 0.00642987 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of Kusama coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 255.0 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 430.0 USD. Therefore, the chart created a shooting star candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will reverse downside with unwavering medium strength.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD to break above $480 later today

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. The price of BNB is gaining steam today. BNB/USD is about to start a new bullish wave. The Binance Coin price is in a strong position today, as the market advanced over the night after a retest of $460 as support. As a result, we anticipate that BNB/USD will establish another high within the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

LISK PRICE ANALYSIS:- THE PRICE IS ABLE TO BREAK THE 100MA BUT WILL IT SUSTAIN?

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval, we can see the price is above the 100MA resistance, and the 50MA has crossed the 100MA in a downward direction. Let’s look at the technical analysis if the price can sustain above the 100MA resistance or not. As we can see, the MACD shows green histograms and is above the signal line, which indicates that there is no sign that the line will cross each other in the upcoming days.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
invezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction: a major BTC pullback cannot be ruled out

The Bitcoin price has been in a major bullish trend recently. The pair jumped to a multi-month high of $62,800. We explain why the BTC price could soon have a pullback. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price crossed the psychological level of $60,000 during the weekend. It rose to a multi-month high of $62,800, which was the highest it has been since May this year. This price was a few points below its all-time high.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Sushiswap Price Analysis: Bulls looking Stronger, Price might reflect the Same!

Sushiswap bulls are seemingly looking strong, price trading above all significant moving averages. Technicals favouring the buyers, might reflect the same if some conditions are met. SUSHI/BTC is currently trading at 0.0001872 BTC with an intraday change of 0.00% while SUSHI/ETH is trading at 0.00294300 ETH with an intraday change...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Ksm#Price Action Trading#Ksm Coin Pullbacks#Btc#Schaff Trend Cycle#Usdt
themarketperiodical.com

Quant Price Analysis: QNT Token Price Contracts Within The Descending Triangle

QNT Token price action indicates a descending triangle price pattern in the daily chart. The 24-Hour trading volume is $101 Million, a rise of 55% in comparison to yesterday. The pair of QNT/BTC is trading at 0.005031 BTC with an intraday gain of +5.30%. QNT Coin price action forms a...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

BAT Price Analysis: BAT trading at crucial levels, Price might go either way!

BAT trading at a crucial level, Price might head either way. Technicals suggest a neutral momentum referring to a mix of strength between the bulls and bears. BAT/BTC is trading at 0.00001151 BTC with an intraday change of -2.13% while BAT/ETH is trading at 0.0001811 ETH with an intraday change of -3.10%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Coin Rejected From The $80 Resistance With An Evening Star Pattern

The FIL/BTC pair was trading at 0.001108 BTC with a loss of 1.33%. The 24hr trading volume in FIL coin is $667.5 Million, indicating a 35.19% loss. The FIL coin showcased a decent recovery after a sudden fall in September. The coin price was able to reach the $80 mark, but the intense supply pressure immediately rejected it, displaying an evening star candle in the daily time frame chart. The price is now plunged back to the nearest support of $66.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Monero Price Analysis: XMR Crypto Price Sees A Breakdown Below The 50MA

Monero coin price is currently observing a downside momentum which can lead it to a new low soon. It has seen a loss of more than 0.25% in the past 24 hours. XMR coin technical indicators suggest a bearish momentum in price. Meanwhile, XMR/BTC pair is down by more than 3% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

MINA Price Analysis: MINA Token Price Loses Its Momentum

MINA Token price action indicates an accumulation phase in the daily chart. The 24-Hour trading volume is $58 Million, a fall of 15% in comparison to yesterday. The pair of MINA/BTC is trading at 0.00006921 BTC with an intraday fall of -1.34%. After the recent price dump, the MINA coin...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB retests $460 as support, prepares to break higher?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD is gaining momentum today. The previous high at $480 is currently tested. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as the market moved higher overnight after a retest of the $460 mark as support. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to set a further higher high over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ Coin Bears reclaimed Rhe 20-day EMA Line

The RSI line shows a significant drop in its value concerning the XTZ coin price. The XTZ/BTC pair was trading at 0.0001138 BTC, with a loss of 1.08%. The XTZ coin’s 24-hour trading volume is $310.9 Million, indicating a 16.7% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Tezos, the...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

NuCypher price analysis: NU skyrockets to $1.83, gaining 200 percent value

NuCypher price analysis is strongly bullish today. NU/USD price is discovering new horizons. The merger news has made traders interested in the NU asset. The NuCypher price analysis reveals the price skyrocketed as high as $2.78 following news of a blockchain merger. When the news of the merger of the NuCypher network, basically a privacy-based blockchain, with another network named KEEP came out, the interest from adventurous investors soon triggered. As rare as the merger between two blockchains is, so is the outcome on NuCypher price. After going as high as $1.8, the price closed at $1.4 yesterday, gaining almost 400 percent value in a single day.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

EOS Price Analysis: EOS Token Develops Weakness In The Uptrend

EOS Token price action forms a consolidation range in the 4-hour chart. The 24-Hour trading volume is $1.205 Billion, a fall of 0.10% in comparison to yesterday. The pair of EOS/BTC is trading at 0.00007573 BTC with an intraday gain of +0.48%. Due to the recent fall in momentum, the...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

LTC Coin Reveals A Long Opportunity With Its Inverted Head And Shoulder Pattern

The LTC coin chart shows a golden crossover of 50-and-200 EMA. The LTC/BTC price was trading at 0.003071 BTC, with a gain of 1.94%. The LTC coin 24-hour trading volume is $3.35 Billion, indicating a 14.40% hike. The LTC coin chart presents an excellent long opportunity for crypto traders by...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy