Kusama Price Analysis: KSM Coin Pullbacks From The 200-EMA
The Kusama coin price is favorable, around 0.9% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $167 million. KSM/BTC pair is trading positive by 1.2% at 0.00642987 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of Kusama coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 255.0 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 430.0 USD. Therefore, the chart created a shooting star candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will reverse downside with unwavering medium strength.themarketperiodical.com
Comments / 0