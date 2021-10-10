CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Falcons, Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Has Breakout Game in London

By Demetrius Harvey
 6 days ago

It took a few weeks, but former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts finally saw extensive action, showing out today with the Atlanta Falcons and proving why he was worth the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Against the New York Jets in London, Pitts would end up becoming the Falcons' primary receiving target, posting highlights that are all too familiar to anyone who watched him play over the past couple of years with Florida.

Pitts would haul in nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, all career highs as he gets that much more comfortable within the Falcons' offense this year.

As a rookie, the star-studded tight end is expected to become Atlanta's primary pass-catcher in short time, filling the role left vacant by All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Below is one of the catches Pitts made on the day against the Jets. While it looks incredible, Pitts routinely made snags like this as a member of the Gators last season. Last year, Pitts hauled in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his final season at Florida, Pitts was a first-team unanimous All-American, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end the nation last season.

Pitts would also haul in his first-career touchdown today, hauling in the pass from just a couple of yards out near the goalline from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Expect Pitts to continue to thrive in the red zone throughout his career for Atlanta.

ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
