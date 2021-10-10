CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

DeAndre Square ready for war against undefeated Georgia

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDrQU_0cN0MTwG00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Last night was fun, but next week can be legendary. Kentucky Wildcat star linebacker DeAndre Square is one player who fully understands what’s on the line.

After Kentucky’s thrilling 42-21 victory over the LSU Tigers last night, there was plenty to celebrate. Not only was the win the Wildcats’ first triumph over LSU since 2007, but it gave Kentucky its first 6-0 start since 1950. In spite of all of UK’s past-shattering feats, Square is looking toward the future.

Square is already thinking about the Bulldogs

When asked about Kentucky’s looming matchup against undefeated Georgia, Square responded with focus, not fear.

As soon as I sat in the locker room, I was already thinking about Georgia,” Square said. “I don’t know how much time I have left here and you don’t know if it’s your last chance. So, it’s a very important week. I’m already thinking about it.”

Square on why this season is different

As a senior leader for the ‘Cats, Square’s time is certainly limited. The Detroit native has been around for many of Kentucky Football’s highs and lows, including Kentucky’s historic 2018 season and their heartbreaking 34-17 loss to Georgia.

Though Square has felt the dominant force of a powerhouse like Georgia, he isn’t scared to go to war against them again. More importantly, however, he believes Kentucky’s army this season could win the battle.

“I was there on that 2018 team and I’ve been talking about that for a minute. I feel like we had a nice amount of star power, but I didn’t feel like we were ready for the moment. I feel like we’re ready for the moment,” Square said.

“It’s a big week. Guys are ready. We’ve been ready since the season started to attack every day. I feel like we got a good bunch. We trust each other. It’s a good bunch. I love all my boys.”

Preparing for battle

After Kentucky’s groundbreaking win over Florida last week, fans were ecstatic to see Stoops leading the ‘Cats past “old Kentucky Football.” Following the Wildcats’ triumph over LSU yesterday, even the most hesitant fans will be ready to ride the wave of Kentucky’s new era. Nevertheless, if you’re still fearful of Kentucky falling back into old habits, Square has a message for you.

“In past years, we would get hung up on big wins, but this year’s it’s different. We know we can win big games,” Square said. “We just have to prepare and we was focusing on preparing for LSU [last] Sunday and we’ll do the same thing for Georgia.”

Georgia is a good team, but not unbeatable. Kentucky’s contest against the Bulldogs next week will be a war, but ‘Cats fans should feel confident with Square in their foxhole.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#War#American Football#Kentucky Wildcat#D Square10#Josaihhayes#Lsu Tigers#Kentucky Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calls Dabo Swinney a lousy loser: 'They're done for the season'

Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy