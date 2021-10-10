DeAndre Square ready for war against undefeated Georgia

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Last night was fun, but next week can be legendary. Kentucky Wildcat star linebacker DeAndre Square is one player who fully understands what’s on the line.

After Kentucky’s thrilling 42-21 victory over the LSU Tigers last night, there was plenty to celebrate. Not only was the win the Wildcats’ first triumph over LSU since 2007, but it gave Kentucky its first 6-0 start since 1950. In spite of all of UK’s past-shattering feats, Square is looking toward the future.

Square is already thinking about the Bulldogs

When asked about Kentucky’s looming matchup against undefeated Georgia, Square responded with focus, not fear.

“As soon as I sat in the locker room, I was already thinking about Georgia,” Square said. “I don’t know how much time I have left here and you don’t know if it’s your last chance. So, it’s a very important week. I’m already thinking about it.”

Square on why this season is different

As a senior leader for the ‘Cats, Square’s time is certainly limited. The Detroit native has been around for many of Kentucky Football’s highs and lows, including Kentucky’s historic 2018 season and their heartbreaking 34-17 loss to Georgia.

Though Square has felt the dominant force of a powerhouse like Georgia, he isn’t scared to go to war against them again. More importantly, however, he believes Kentucky’s army this season could win the battle.

“I was there on that 2018 team and I’ve been talking about that for a minute. I feel like we had a nice amount of star power, but I didn’t feel like we were ready for the moment. I feel like we’re ready for the moment,” Square said.

“It’s a big week. Guys are ready. We’ve been ready since the season started to attack every day. I feel like we got a good bunch. We trust each other. It’s a good bunch. I love all my boys.”

Preparing for battle

After Kentucky’s groundbreaking win over Florida last week, fans were ecstatic to see Stoops leading the ‘Cats past “old Kentucky Football.” Following the Wildcats’ triumph over LSU yesterday, even the most hesitant fans will be ready to ride the wave of Kentucky’s new era. Nevertheless, if you’re still fearful of Kentucky falling back into old habits, Square has a message for you.

“In past years, we would get hung up on big wins, but this year’s it’s different. We know we can win big games,” Square said. “We just have to prepare and we was focusing on preparing for LSU [last] Sunday and we’ll do the same thing for Georgia.”

Georgia is a good team, but not unbeatable. Kentucky’s contest against the Bulldogs next week will be a war, but ‘Cats fans should feel confident with Square in their foxhole.