CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

5-star Shemar Stewart celebrates Texas A&M's victory over Alabama

By Peter Warren about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmXvd_0cN0MS3X00
Chad Simmons/On3

Texas A&M‘s stunning, memorable upset of No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas, will go down in the history books as one of the Aggies best victories this century. Texas A&M fans from all across the country were celebrating Saturday night, including Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.

Stewart posted on his Instagram story pictures of himself wearing an Aggies hat and smiling from ear to ear.

He also tweeted from his Twitter account his excitement at Georgia and Texas A&M winning.

Ohio State, which is in Stewart’s top five, also won Saturday but did not get a shoutout. However, they did not play a ranked opponent like the Bulldogs or the Aggies.

Clemson and Miami, the other two teams in Shemar Stewart’s top five, did not play this weekend.

Texas A&M is the favorite for Stewart

The Aggies have been the favorite for Shemar Stewart’s commitment since before the college season started.

They continue to put in work convincing the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2022 On300 rankings to take his talents to College Station.

Just last week, they sent Stewart a customized graphic of him alongside Texas A&M legends Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

Georgia has impressed Shemar Stewart throughout the season

The new No. 1 team in the nation, Georgia has been doing an excellent job recruiting Shemar Stewart over the past few weeks.

Their success has not only come off-the-field with continuing to develop relationships with the coaching staff, but also with the tremendous performances of the Bulldogs defense.

Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 on Saturday, allowing only 1.6 yards per carry on the ground. Even though it was another impressive performance on defense, Georgia saw it’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense raise from 4.6 to 5.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs defense is the best in the nation. It is not going unnoticed on the recruiting trail, especially by Shemar Stewart

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky determined not to let one Georgia loss wreck special season

One Georgia loss can wreck a season, just ask Clemson and Arkansas. Mark Stoops does not foresee that future for his Kentucky football team. “I really don’t believe that will be the case. Our team knows we have a good football team. They know that we can compete and play better than we did today. They have a strong belief system. There’s so many things we can do better. They know they belong and we have to regroup,” Kentucky’s head coach said after the game.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
On3.com

Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Grows in Loss to Georgia

To have a shot at knocking off top-ranked Georgia, Kentucky needed Will Levis to play his A-Game. The Wildcat quarterback played well at Sanford Stadium. “Not well enough to win,” Levis retorted in his postgame remarks. “I could have made some better plays to put us in a better position...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Georgia rolls: ‘This is what the No. 1 team in the country looks like’

ATHENS, Ga. — You’re Mark Stoops, and you brought your upstart, undefeated, unexpectedly No. 11 Kentucky into Sanford Stadium to play big, bad No. 1 Georgia. Your offense played one of its best games of the year. Kentucky held the ball for nearly 38 minutes without turning the ball over. In front of a loud, intimidating crowd of 92,746, your Wildcats committed only one false start penalty. They may have gained only 243 total yards, but that’s well above the average of 201.2 that the Bulldogs allowed their first six opponents.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart credits Kentucky for physicality, playing "hard-nosed football"

Kentucky may be going home with a loss, but Georgia came away impressed with the Wildcats’ fight in Athens. In a battle between two top-15 programs, Kentucky fell by a final score of 30-13, covering the spread and putting the same number of points on the board against the Bulldogs as Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson and Vanderbilt combined. It was also the second-lowest point total Georgia managed on the year and tied for the most points allowed.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
On3.com

Georgia issues another statement by blowing out Kentucky

Kirby Smart’s sixth team at Georgia is very good at football. On Saturday afternoon in Athens, the Bulldogs issued another statement beating No. 11 Kentucky by 17 points at Sanford Stadium. UGA now has full control of the SEC East and appears to be the top team in college football...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Zamir White extends Georgia lead with touchdown run

No. 1 Georgia extended its lead to 14-0 over No. 11 Kentucky with a 24-yard touchdown run by Zamir White. The play capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive which took just 2:11 off the clock early in the second quarter. After starting the drive with a two-yard run taking away...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: 5-star DL Anthony Lucas skies for TD reception

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive lineman Anthony Lucas is a five-star recruit for his prowess and abilities on the defensive side of the field. But, as he displayed Friday night, Lucas is also athletic and skilled enough to be a pretty intimidating red zone threat. With Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral down 28-21...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Stetson Bennett delivers touchdown throw to Brock Bowers

No. 1 Georgia extended its lead over No. 11 Kentucky again in the third quarter with a high-arching touchdown throw to the corner by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Connecting with freshman tight end Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs quarterback helped push the lead to 21-7 and provided the defense with extra cushion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Recruiting#American Football#Ig#Ohio State
On3.com

Kentucky trails Georgia 14-7 at halftime

After one half of play, your No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats trail the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 14-7. The Cats held the Dawgs scoreless for a quarter, but a very big missed opportunity came back to haunt them. Kentucky’s defense, specifically Jacquez Jones, allowed Georgia to pounce on what they believed...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners announce starting quarterback against TCU

The speculation is over — Lincoln Riley has named Caleb Williams the starting quarterback as Oklahoma faces TCU, while Spencer Rattler will take the bench, according to Jason Kersey. It’s been a hectic week at Oklahoma, just days removed from a come-from-behind victory, 55-48 victory over Texas, which sparked quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Three Plays: Missed opportunities doom Kentucky

In a matchup between the top two teams in the SEC East, Georgia came away with an impressive 30-13 home victory over No. 11 Kentucky. The Bulldogs were dominant and issued another statement to the college football world. Despite being outgained by 168 yards while playing 21 more offensive snaps,...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy