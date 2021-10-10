5-star Shemar Stewart celebrates Texas A&M's victory over Alabama

Chad Simmons/On3

Texas A&M‘s stunning, memorable upset of No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas, will go down in the history books as one of the Aggies best victories this century. Texas A&M fans from all across the country were celebrating Saturday night, including Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.

Stewart posted on his Instagram story pictures of himself wearing an Aggies hat and smiling from ear to ear.

He also tweeted from his Twitter account his excitement at Georgia and Texas A&M winning.

Ohio State, which is in Stewart’s top five, also won Saturday but did not get a shoutout. However, they did not play a ranked opponent like the Bulldogs or the Aggies.

Clemson and Miami, the other two teams in Shemar Stewart’s top five, did not play this weekend.

Texas A&M is the favorite for Stewart

The Aggies have been the favorite for Shemar Stewart’s commitment since before the college season started.

They continue to put in work convincing the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2022 On300 rankings to take his talents to College Station.

Just last week, they sent Stewart a customized graphic of him alongside Texas A&M legends Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

Georgia has impressed Shemar Stewart throughout the season

The new No. 1 team in the nation, Georgia has been doing an excellent job recruiting Shemar Stewart over the past few weeks.

Their success has not only come off-the-field with continuing to develop relationships with the coaching staff, but also with the tremendous performances of the Bulldogs defense.

Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 on Saturday, allowing only 1.6 yards per carry on the ground. Even though it was another impressive performance on defense, Georgia saw it’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense raise from 4.6 to 5.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs defense is the best in the nation. It is not going unnoticed on the recruiting trail, especially by Shemar Stewart