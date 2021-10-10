Spencer Rattler makes public comment following benching in Oklahoma win vs. Texas

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Steve Sarkisian and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns came into the Cotton Bowl desperate to prove their worth against the undefeated, No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, and at one point they even looked on pace to accomplish what many thought was unlikely — but then, true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams played the role of a superhero for Oklahoma, willing the Sooners to a come-from-behind victory in the Red River Showdown while avenging Spencer Rattler.

Williams was first put into the game for Rattler early in the second quarter as a change-of-pace option under center, and he proceeded to run for a 66-yard rushing touchdown, sparking the Oklahoma offense while trailing 28-7.

Rattler — who was benched in last year’s Red River Showdown, too — came back into the game on the very next drive, but Oklahoma faltered. On the sixth play of the drive, Rattler fumbled the ball and set up another Texas touchdown, which ended up being his last drive of the day. He finished with just eight of 15 pass completions for 111 passing yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a fumble, and the true freshman, Williams, took over in his absence.

Rattler was not made available by the Sooners’ athletic department after the game, and he has yet to address his benching publicly. He did, however, make his first public statement after a huge win for the Oklahoma Sooners, which instead came in large part thanks to Williams.

“Huge team win yesterday,” Rattler said in a tweet. “Proud of all my brothers. 6-0!”

Williams ended up leading the Oklahoma Sooners to victory in spectacular fashion, completing 16 of his 25 passing attempts for 212 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Moreover, the speedy quarterback added 88 rushing yards on just four carries, including the long touchdown run.

Williams lacked experience, but Rattler fell short of expectations

Months ago, before the college football season even began, Rattler was seen as the consensus favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The former five-star recruit from Phoenix, Arizona was excellent for Oklahoma in his redshirt freshman year, starting all 11 games for the Sooners and leading all freshmen with 28 passing touchdowns. He entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman, priced at 6-1, but has since faltered. Rattler and Oklahoma barely snuck past Tulane, winning by five, then by West Virginia, winning by three, and in the West Virginia game Rattler received boos from the home fans that wanted to see Williams enter the game.

Entering Saturday, Rattler had completed 76 percent of his passes for 1,260 passing yards, along with ten touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, too. Williams, on the other hand, had hardly played in 2021 prior to the win over Texas, serving in large part as a backup to Rattler. He has completed six of just 11 passing attempts on the season, good for 102 passing yards. Williams has also logged five rushes for 61 yards entering today, before he doubled his rushing total with one play.

Williams was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the country, ranked a five-star recruit by all recruiting platforms. He was not able to play his last season of high school due to COVID-19, but in his junior year he threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores.