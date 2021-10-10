CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Spencer Rattler makes public comment following benching in Oklahoma win vs. Texas

By Simon Gibbs about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Qg8x_0cN0MGi300
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Steve Sarkisian and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns came into the Cotton Bowl desperate to prove their worth against the undefeated, No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, and at one point they even looked on pace to accomplish what many thought was unlikely — but then, true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams played the role of a superhero for Oklahoma, willing the Sooners to a come-from-behind victory in the Red River Showdown while avenging Spencer Rattler.

Williams was first put into the game for Rattler early in the second quarter as a change-of-pace option under center, and he proceeded to run for a 66-yard rushing touchdown, sparking the Oklahoma offense while trailing 28-7.

Rattler — who was benched in last year’s Red River Showdown, too — came back into the game on the very next drive, but Oklahoma faltered. On the sixth play of the drive, Rattler fumbled the ball and set up another Texas touchdown, which ended up being his last drive of the day. He finished with just eight of 15 pass completions for 111 passing yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a fumble, and the true freshman, Williams, took over in his absence.

Rattler was not made available by the Sooners’ athletic department after the game, and he has yet to address his benching publicly. He did, however, make his first public statement after a huge win for the Oklahoma Sooners, which instead came in large part thanks to Williams.

“Huge team win yesterday,” Rattler said in a tweet. “Proud of all my brothers. 6-0!”

Williams ended up leading the Oklahoma Sooners to victory in spectacular fashion, completing 16 of his 25 passing attempts for 212 passing yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Moreover, the speedy quarterback added 88 rushing yards on just four carries, including the long touchdown run.

Williams lacked experience, but Rattler fell short of expectations

Months ago, before the college football season even began, Rattler was seen as the consensus favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The former five-star recruit from Phoenix, Arizona was excellent for Oklahoma in his redshirt freshman year, starting all 11 games for the Sooners and leading all freshmen with 28 passing touchdowns. He entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman, priced at 6-1, but has since faltered. Rattler and Oklahoma barely snuck past Tulane, winning by five, then by West Virginia, winning by three, and in the West Virginia game Rattler received boos from the home fans that wanted to see Williams enter the game.

Entering Saturday, Rattler had completed 76 percent of his passes for 1,260 passing yards, along with ten touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, too. Williams, on the other hand, had hardly played in 2021 prior to the win over Texas, serving in large part as a backup to Rattler. He has completed six of just 11 passing attempts on the season, good for 102 passing yards. Williams has also logged five rushes for 61 yards entering today, before he doubled his rushing total with one play.

Williams was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the country, ranked a five-star recruit by all recruiting platforms. He was not able to play his last season of high school due to COVID-19, but in his junior year he threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners announce starting quarterback against TCU

The speculation is over — Lincoln Riley has named Caleb Williams the starting quarterback as Oklahoma faces TCU, while Spencer Rattler will take the bench, according to Jason Kersey. It’s been a hectic week at Oklahoma, just days removed from a come-from-behind victory, 55-48 victory over Texas, which sparked quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brady Quinn weighs in on Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma made headlines last week after it benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of backup Caleb Williams. Williams led the Sooners on a monumental second half comeback, leaving many wondering about Rattler’s future in Oklahoma. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn weighed in on Rattler’s situation. Quinn doesn’t want...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

WATCH: 5-star DL Anthony Lucas skies for TD reception

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive lineman Anthony Lucas is a five-star recruit for his prowess and abilities on the defensive side of the field. But, as he displayed Friday night, Lucas is also athletic and skilled enough to be a pretty intimidating red zone threat. With Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral down 28-21...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#Cotton Bowl#The Oklahoma Sooners
On3.com

Kentucky determined not to let one Georgia loss wreck special season

One Georgia loss can wreck a season, just ask Clemson and Arkansas. Mark Stoops does not foresee that future for his Kentucky football team. “I really don’t believe that will be the case. Our team knows we have a good football team. They know that we can compete and play better than we did today. They have a strong belief system. There’s so many things we can do better. They know they belong and we have to regroup,” Kentucky’s head coach said after the game.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Snap Judgements: That was no fluke

Just like a week ago Saturday in Dallas, the Texas Longhorns’ defense wilted under the Texas sun in the fourth quarter while the Texas offense couldn’t get anything going for nearly the entire second half. **. Oklahoma State was the more physical team on both offense and defense. They certainly...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Referee call leads to Kentucky touchdown vs. Georgia defense

The Kentucky Wildcats joined an exclusive club late in the second quarter, becoming the third team to score a touchdown against the Georgia defense. Where Clemson, UAB, Vanderbilt and Arkansas failed, the Wildcats succeeded with an assist from the replay booth. Early in the drive, Kentucky had a controversial decision go their way when Will Levis faced pressure through the middle.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
On3.com

Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Grows in Loss to Georgia

To have a shot at knocking off top-ranked Georgia, Kentucky needed Will Levis to play his A-Game. The Wildcat quarterback played well at Sanford Stadium. “Not well enough to win,” Levis retorted in his postgame remarks. “I could have made some better plays to put us in a better position...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Four-star Florida commit Shemar James visiting Georgia

Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy linebacker Shemar James has been committed to Florida since June, but he was spotted at another SEC school on Saturday. James, the No. 107 overall prospect in the 2022 On300 rankings, was seen at Georgia amid a massive visitors’ weekend for the top-ranked Bulldogs. The Bulldogs,...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart credits Kentucky for physicality, playing "hard-nosed football"

Kentucky may be going home with a loss, but Georgia came away impressed with the Wildcats’ fight in Athens. In a battle between two top-15 programs, Kentucky fell by a final score of 30-13, covering the spread and putting the same number of points on the board against the Bulldogs as Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson and Vanderbilt combined. It was also the second-lowest point total Georgia managed on the year and tied for the most points allowed.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Ed Orgeron sends emotional message after LSU upsets Florida

When Ed Orgeron needed it most, the LSU Tigers pulled through. Orgeron, whose job was in jeopardy heading into a matchup with No. 20 Florida, delivered an emotional message to his team after the LSU Tigers won 49-42. “It’s about the team. It’s never going to be about me,” Orgeron...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy