Amp Price Analysis: AMP Coin Shows Sustainability as Oscillators looks Weak

By Nikhil Ingole
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AMP coin price is positive, around 3.3% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $31 million. AMP/BTC pair is trading positive by 3.6% at 0.00000090 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of AMP coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 0.0390 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 0.0604 USD. Therefore, the chart created a Doji star candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.

