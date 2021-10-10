CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIOTA Price Analysis: IOTA Coin Gives A Breakout From The $1.4 Resistance

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
Cover picture for the articleThe IOTA/BTC pair trades at 0.00002696 BTC with a gain of 8.96%. The IOTA coin has shown a remarkable recovery after its price bounced from the $1.02 support with the morning star pattern. The coin price is now continuing its rally and also provides a long opportunity for crypto traders, with a deceive breakout from the $1.4 resistance. However, these traders should wait for a candle closing above this level to confirm this breakout.

