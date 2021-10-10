MIOTA Price Analysis: IOTA Coin Gives A Breakout From The $1.4 Resistance

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval we can see the Descending triangle pattern which is very bearish as the bears will take the charge of the price. There is a chance that the trend might go bullish but the bulls need a good volume and there is a rare chance of having that. Let’s see the technical indicator to see if the trend is bullish or bearish. Firstly we can see the MACD which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the Signal line and the MACD line is changing its direction it will cross the Signal line soon which is a bearish sign. In addition to that we can see RSI is in the neutral zone near 51.66 and the RSI line is pointing sideways which means the Bears and bulls are giving each other a good fight. Lastly we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 100MA but the 20MA has changed its direction which means the it will cross the 100MA soon which is a bullish sign.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO