Theta Network Price Analysis: THETA Coin Gains 10.5% Within a Week

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval, we can see the price is above the 100MA resistance, and the 50MA has crossed the 100MA in a downward direction. Let’s look at the technical analysis if the price can sustain above the 100MA resistance or not. As we can see, the MACD shows green histograms and is above the signal line, which indicates that there is no sign that the line will cross each other in the upcoming days.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO