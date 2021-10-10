Theta Network Price Analysis: THETA Coin Gains 10.5% Within a Week
The Theta coin price is favorable, around 2.6% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $321 million. THETA/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.7% at 0.00012258 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of Theta coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 3.50 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 8.35 USD. Therefore, the chart created a bearish harami candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will reverse downside with unwavering medium strength.themarketperiodical.com
Comments / 0