Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 6

Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 6 of the season.

Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.

ACC

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

The buzz: Travis, a fourth-year sophomore who began his career at Louisville, guided FSU to its second win in a row by accounting for all five Seminoles TDs in a win over North Carolina. Travis led a potent FSU ground attack by rushing for 121 yards and two TDs; he also was 11-of-13 for 145 yards and three more scores. It was Travis’ second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance and the third of his career; his first came last season in an upset of the Tar Heels.

Big Ten

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The buzz: Stroud was 24-of-33 for 406 yards and five TDs as the Buckeyes crushed Maryland 66-17. He threw three TD passes in the first half, which ended with the Buckeye leading 35-10. Stroud threw two more in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth period. The yardage total was Stroud’s second-highest of the season, and it was the second week in a row he threw five TD passes. He is tied for fifth nationally with 18 touchdown passes.

Big 12

QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

The buzz: Williams, a five-star true freshman from Washington, D.C., saw the first extended action of his career and led OU to a stunning come-from-behind win over Texas. Williams came on early in the second quarter as a change of pace and promptly scored on a 66-yard run in a fourth-and-1 to cut Texas’ lead to 28-14. Three possessions later, he replaced an ineffective Spencer Rattler and guided the Sooners to a field goal on their final possession of the first half. Williams went the whole way in the second half and led OU to 35 points in the 55-48 win. He threw for 212 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for 88 yards and the long TD.

Caleb Williams’ TD run in the second quarter helped start Oklahoma’s rally against Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Pac-12

QB Cameron Rising, Utah

The buzz: Rising, a fourth-year sophomore who began his career at Texas, accounted for four TDs as the Utes beat USC 42-26. Rising was making the fourth start of his career. He started last season’s opener, coincidentally against USC, before being injured during the game; he missed the rest of the season. Rising became the starter for the Utes this season after Charlie Brewer left the team after the second game. Saturday night, Rising was 22-of-28 for 306 yards and three TDs; he also rushed for 27 yards and a score. He scored on a 17-yard run six minutes into the third quarter to give the Utes a 35-10 lead and end any doubt about the outcome. It was Utah’s first game since the shooting death of Utes CB Aaron Lowe.

SEC

QB Zach Calzada, Texas A&M

The buzz: Nothing Calzada had done previously in his career had anybody thinking he could do what he did in the Aggies’ shocking upset of top-ranked Alabama. In three previous starts against Power 5 schools (two of them losses), Calzada had gone 50-of-94 for 469 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. That’s a 53.1 completion percentage and a paltry 4.98 yards per attempt. Against the Tide, he was 21-of-31 for 285 yards, three TDs and an interception. That’s a 67.7 completion percentage and 9.2 yards per attempt. He was 13-of-14 with two TDs in the first half. When the Tide took the lead with five minutes left in the game, Calzada promptly led the Aggies on back-to-back scoring drives to get the upset. Included on the final drive was an 11-yard run by Calzada after he had hurt his knee on the previous possession.

Group of 5

QB Frank Harris, UTSA

The buzz: The Roadrunners moved to 6-0 with a 52-46 win over Western Kentucky, and Harris accounted for seven touchdowns and 423 yards of offense. Harris, a fifth-year senior who basically has missed two seasons because of injury, threw for 349 yards and six TDs. He rushed for 51 yards. And he also caught a pass for 23 yards and another TD. Harris came in with six TD passes on the season. WR Joshua Cephus threw the TD pass to Harris; he also caught eight of Harris’ passes for 83 yards and a TD.