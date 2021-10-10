CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 6

By Mike Huguenin about 7 hours
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIysi_0cN0M7ql00
Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 6 of the season.

Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.

ACC

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

The buzz: Travis, a fourth-year sophomore who began his career at Louisville, guided FSU to its second win in a row by accounting for all five Seminoles TDs in a win over North Carolina. Travis led a potent FSU ground attack by rushing for 121 yards and two TDs; he also was 11-of-13 for 145 yards and three more scores. It was Travis’ second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance and the third of his career; his first came last season in an upset of the Tar Heels.

Big Ten

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The buzz: Stroud was 24-of-33 for 406 yards and five TDs as the Buckeyes crushed Maryland 66-17. He threw three TD passes in the first half, which ended with the Buckeye leading 35-10. Stroud threw two more in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth period. The yardage total was Stroud’s second-highest of the season, and it was the second week in a row he threw five TD passes. He is tied for fifth nationally with 18 touchdown passes.

Big 12

QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

The buzz: Williams, a five-star true freshman from Washington, D.C., saw the first extended action of his career and led OU to a stunning come-from-behind win over Texas. Williams came on early in the second quarter as a change of pace and promptly scored on a 66-yard run in a fourth-and-1 to cut Texas’ lead to 28-14. Three possessions later, he replaced an ineffective Spencer Rattler and guided the Sooners to a field goal on their final possession of the first half. Williams went the whole way in the second half and led OU to 35 points in the 55-48 win. He threw for 212 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for 88 yards and the long TD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TuzM_0cN0M7ql00
Caleb Williams’ TD run in the second quarter helped start Oklahoma’s rally against Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Pac-12

QB Cameron Rising, Utah

The buzz: Rising, a fourth-year sophomore who began his career at Texas, accounted for four TDs as the Utes beat USC 42-26. Rising was making the fourth start of his career. He started last season’s opener, coincidentally against USC, before being injured during the game; he missed the rest of the season. Rising became the starter for the Utes this season after Charlie Brewer left the team after the second game. Saturday night, Rising was 22-of-28 for 306 yards and three TDs; he also rushed for 27 yards and a score. He scored on a 17-yard run six minutes into the third quarter to give the Utes a 35-10 lead and end any doubt about the outcome. It was Utah’s first game since the shooting death of Utes CB Aaron Lowe.

SEC

QB Zach Calzada, Texas A&M

The buzz: Nothing Calzada had done previously in his career had anybody thinking he could do what he did in the Aggies’ shocking upset of top-ranked Alabama. In three previous starts against Power 5 schools (two of them losses), Calzada had gone 50-of-94 for 469 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. That’s a 53.1 completion percentage and a paltry 4.98 yards per attempt. Against the Tide, he was 21-of-31 for 285 yards, three TDs and an interception. That’s a 67.7 completion percentage and 9.2 yards per attempt. He was 13-of-14 with two TDs in the first half. When the Tide took the lead with five minutes left in the game, Calzada promptly led the Aggies on back-to-back scoring drives to get the upset. Included on the final drive was an 11-yard run by Calzada after he had hurt his knee on the previous possession.

Group of 5

QB Frank Harris, UTSA

The buzz: The Roadrunners moved to 6-0 with a 52-46 win over Western Kentucky, and Harris accounted for seven touchdowns and 423 yards of offense. Harris, a fifth-year senior who basically has missed two seasons because of injury, threw for 349 yards and six TDs. He rushed for 51 yards. And he also caught a pass for 23 yards and another TD. Harris came in with six TD passes on the season. WR Joshua Cephus threw the TD pass to Harris; he also caught eight of Harris’ passes for 83 yards and a TD.

