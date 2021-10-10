3-star defensive lineman Aisea Moa commits to BYU

Aisea Moa/Twitter

Ogden (Utah) Weber defensive lineman Aisea Moa committed to BYU on Saturday.

Moa is a three-star lineman and considered one of the best players in Utah.

Over the past two weeks, the Cougars have now landed their top two recruits in the class in Moa and Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon wide receiver Cody Hagen

Aisea Moa was once committed to Utah

Aisea Moa was originally committed to Utah for over nine months from January to September. He decommitted from the Utes on Sept. 29, one day before Hagen’s commitment.

His father played for the Utes in the early 2000s but he also had an uncle play for BYU in the late 1990s.

BYU has had a busy last month

The commitment of Aisea Moa wraps up a pretty hectic month for the Cougars.

BYU was officially offered and accepted admission in the Big 12 four weeks ago along with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. The move will mark the end of a decade-plus run as a football independent after leaving the Mountain West following the 2010 season.

BYU’s has not just been busy off the field, either.

The Cougars also started the season with three straight wins over Pac-12 opponents in Arizona, Utah and Arizona State. They were 5-0 and ranked 10th in the country heading into this weekend but fell to Boise State 26-17.