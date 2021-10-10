CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Week 6 Polls: Georgia takes over the number one spot

By Jake Reuse
 6 days ago
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. That is at least according to the Coaches and AP polls.

Georgia received 64 first-place votes, with No. 2 Iowa taking one in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs received all 62 votes for the top spot.

Georgia’s path to No. 1 felt clear since ascending to the No. 2 spot in the rankings, with all signs pointing toward the only way being an Alabama loss. The currently No. 5/5 Crimson Tide dropped their late Saturday contest to an at the time unranked Texas A&M, 41-38.

Georgia, meanwhile, posted a 34-10 victory over the previously ranked No. 18/19 Auburn Tigers, who fell out of both polls following a loss in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Bulldogs enter Week 7 with a perfect 6-0 record and a key home showdown set for this Saturday with the 6-0 Wildcats of Kentucky.

Looking ahead for Georgia

Upcoming opponents also ranked include:

Kentucky climbed to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, after coming in at No. 14 last week. They were No. 16 in the AP Poll last week and also rose to No. 11 there. The Wildcats pulled off a decisive victory against LSU, 42-21, on Saturday. They will make their way to Athens for a 3:30 kickoff this upcoming Saturday.

Florida rose slightly on the backs of a 42-0 drubbing of Vanderbilt. The Gators are up to No. 17 from No. 18 last week. The AP Poll kept them at No. 20. The Bulldogs will meet them in Jacksonville on October 30 for the key rivalry matchup.

What the polls mean

Well, there’s nowhere to go from No. 1 except down, so the Bulldogs now have a much larger target on their back than they did previously.

They’re in for quite a test this weekend against Kentucky, who comes into the contest with a renewed identity, a very capable offense, and a perfect record.

Georgia has reason to come in confidently, especially given the recent history. The Bulldogs have a commanding win streak over Kentucky currently, winning the last 11 matchups. That streak is the longest in the history of the series.

Georgia took the 2020 matchup at Kroger Field 14-3 in a game dominated by Zamir White, who posted 136 yards on the ground.

In the overall series, the Bulldogs hold a sizable lead with a 60-12-2 record all-time against Kentucky.

Look for each remaining team on the schedule to be circling the Georgia game with a little more fervor than previously.

Everyone wants to take down No. 1.

