Johnny Manziel tips cap to Zach Calzada after Texas A&M win over Alabama

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

One of the more than 106,000 fans at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field on Saturday night was former Aggies legend Johnny Manziel. The Heisman winner gave a special shoutout to sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada after the former backup led the team to an upset victory over No. 1 Alabama.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Johnny Football tweeted, “DOWN GOES BAMA! Zach Calzada you’re a warrior and an absolute [sic] legend. GIG EM.”

After the Aggies gave up their halftime lead, Zack Calzada found Ainias Smith down the Alabama sideline for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Calzada has been starting for Haynes King since King went down with a season-ending leg injury vs. Colorado.

Following the point after, the score was tied up at 38 apiece. The Aggies forced an Alabama punt and drove 54 yards in the final minutes to kick the game-winning field goal – sealing the 41-38 win.

The loss to an unranked team was Alabama’s first since 2007 when they lost to UL-Monroe. It was also Nick Saban’s first loss to one of his former assistant coaches.

Former Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel knows what it’s like to beat the Crimson Tide on the big stage. In 2012, Manziel and Texas A&M, ranked No. 15, took down No. 1 Alabama 29-24. The dual-threat QB passed for 253 yards and rushed for 92.

On Saturday night, Calzada went 21-of-31 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed twice for a gain of 12 yards.

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played a football game since 2019 with the AAF’s Memphis Express. The Cleveland Browns drafted him in the first round of the 2015 Draft but he played just two seasons in the NFL.

The Aggies are now 4-2 on the season with losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Dominant streak snapped by Texas A&M

Coming into the game against the Aggies on Saturday, Alabama had led their opponents for 59 straight quarters. Their streak was the longest since 1950 for any FBS team. Since the 2020 season, only two teams had a lead against Alabama at all, with Georgia and Ole Miss accomplishing the feat on Oct. 17 and Oct. 10 of 2020.

The last time Alabama trailed in a football game was the third quarter against Georgia last year, where the Crimson Tide would regain the lead and win 41-24.

The Tide’s ten-point halftime deficit is also notable for being the largest margin that Alabama has faced since 2019 against LSU. The Crimson Tide had not been down to their opponent by ten points in 23 consecutive games.