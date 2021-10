New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The New York Jets will be playing the Atlanta Falcons in London, England this Sunday. The 1-3 Jets are coming off a surprising 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans, while the 1-3 Falcons are coming off a rough 34-30 loss against the Washington Football Team. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw for an impressive 298 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Jets running back Michael Carter rushed for one touchdown. On the other side, Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan played well throwing for 283 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons defense could not do much in Week 4 giving up three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. If this game was not being played in London, I would not recommend watching it.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO