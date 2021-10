If ever there was a time for Davis Mills to rise up and look mediocre, today is it. The Patriots have routinely made the Texans look foolish since NFL football was reborn in Houston nearly twenty years ago. But the Pats of 2021 are not the Pats of old. They can be had. Can the Texans, coming off the worst loss in franchise history, rebound and strike down Bill Belichick at NRG Stadium this afternoon?