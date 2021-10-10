Watch: Mac Jones and Damien Harris have perfected their handshake game

There have been times this season when the lack of velocity on Mac's throws has left me concerned. I decided to look at some tape to see if my concern was justified. What did I see? When Mac throws off balance/ off timing he still is able to be accurate, but sometimes struggles to generate as much velocity on the ball as he needs. Luckily this won't be a trait that stops him from being a good (or better) QB if he improves in some other areas. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, for example, are able to throw accurately and with velocity downfield because they nearly always throw from a balanced stance that lets them use their hips to drive the ball, even when they are under pressure. They are able to do this because of their ability to make subtle movements in the pocket and reset their feet in order to utilize something close to their ideal throwing motion. Mac will need to develop a similar ability to ensure his arm strength isn't a major weakness in his game.

