In hospital with COVID, conservative Texan running for governor condemns vaccine mandates

 6 days ago

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates.

West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas for less than a year before stepping down in June here. He has opposed vaccine mandates and is not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to his Twitter page.

A former one-term Florida congressman, he is now campaigning to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2022.

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West said on Sunday, in a series of tweets he sent while receiving care at a hospital in Plano, Texas.

West said he was receiving monoclonal antibody treatment and his condition was improving, although there were still “concerns of COVID-related pneumonia.”

His wife Angela, who was hospitalized with the virus at the same time as he was on Saturday but who was vaccinated, has been released to go home, West said.

newsradioklbj.com

Movement Begins on Legislation to Ban Vaccine Mandates

A recent executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott imposed a prohibition on vaccine mandates for all entities, public or private. Abbott also said at the time he issued the order that he wanted legislation to be crafted and added to the special session that would codify into law those prohibitions, and on Wednesday the Texas House Committee on State Affairs officially got the ball rolling on a debate over House Bill 155. The legislation establishes that “no entity in the State of Texas can compel the receipt of a COVID-19 immunization to a person who objects to the vaccination on the basis of their conscience, whether it be for personal, medical, or religious reasons.”
Daily Mail

New York Governor Hochul says 3% of workers at hospitals and nursing homes were fired or resigned over refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the state's mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a small percentage of health care workers have been fired or have resigned after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the state's mandate. During a news briefing on Wednesday, Hochul revealed between 94 percent and 97 percent of staff at hospitals,...
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Says He Won’t Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For School-Aged Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLESTON (KDKA) – Last week, California became the first state in the country to impose a vaccination mandate for school-aged children once it becomes FDA approval. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said not to expect a mandate in his state. “No chance, no chance,” Gov. Justice said on CBS’s Face The Nation. “I truly believe that the mandates only divide and the only divide is more from the standpoint of mandates. I don’t believe in imposing upon our freedoms over and over. I’m going to still encourage in every way because I truly believe that the more people that we get vaccinated, the less people will die. But at the same time, we still got to stand up for who we are. For crying out loud, we’re Americans.” According to the CDC, just 49.2% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov. Abbott Is The Governor For All Texans…So No Mandate For You!

Gov. Abbott has heard you! Companies are telling their workers get the jab…or the pink slip! Not so fast, says Gov. Abbott. He signed an executive order prohibiting “any entity” from mandating vaccines, including private businesses. Will Texas companies follow suit? Or stick with the Biden mandate? Also, another surge of migrants is headed for the border. What’s being done? Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts and talks to Gov. Abbott about these things and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
