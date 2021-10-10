Plane crashes into trees near cemetery, firefighters confirm
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Wade Hampton Fire Department says that a plane crashed into the trees near Woodlawn Memorial Park on Sunday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said the crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. on Sunday and involved a single-engine Composite Technology Light Sport aircraft. Only the piolet was in the airplane when it crashed, according to FAA officials. The FAA said they will continue to investigate the crash.www.foxcarolina.com
