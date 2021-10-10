CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars inactives for Week 5 game vs. Titans

By James Johnson
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their list of inactive players for Week 5’s game against the Tennessee Titans and three of the players from the final injury report are on it. Of course, one is defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) who was ruled OUT Friday and the other two players were cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe) and edge rusher Lerentee McCray (hamstring).

With Campbell, who is a starter, not suiting up, the Jags could either kick nickel corner Tre Herndon out to the perimeter in his place or start veteran Nevin Lawson. Meanwhile, McCray’s absence won’t really affect much on defense as he only had one snap there last week and was used more on special teams (14 snaps).

As for Robertson-Harris, his starting role is likely to be filled by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, who actually could be in for a solid afternoon as one of the team’s top run defenders.

Joining the three aforementioned inactives on the sideline will be kicker Josh Lambo and rookie pass-rusher Jordan Smith. As we mentioned Saturday, Lambo’s situation is not surprising after his struggles early this season. When the team elevated Matthew Wright from practice squad yesterday, it basically was the writing on the wall for Lambo’s Week 5 status.

The last notable tidbit worth mentioning is that rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele is active for the first time this regular season. He had been a healthy scratch Weeks 1-4, but the Jags likely wanted to get the rookie involved this week as they could use his size with Derrick Henry coming to town.

As for the inactives for the Titans, they can be found here.

