Westran rallies in seventh, beats New Franklin 14-13

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team may have had its toughest loss of the season Thursday night on the road against the Westran Hornets. Although the Lady Bulldogs have dropped several close games this season, one being a 4-3 loss to Boonville in extra innings, the loss Thursday may have been tougher to swallow-especially after New Franklin led 13-11 going into the bottom of the seventh against Westran.