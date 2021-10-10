CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman dies in crash but 4 others had minor injuries

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway in south-central Kansas and rolled Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Wichita Eagle reports the 2008 Nissan Sentra that Irene Vazquez De Salinas was riding in wound up in a line of trees after it struck a culvert and rolled.

Vazquez De Salinas of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, but four other people in the car sustained only minor injuries. The 64-year-old Texas woman driving the car and two 18-year-old passengers didn’t have to be taken to the hospital after the crash.

