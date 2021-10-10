CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Jordan’s king vows to support Lebanon in meeting with PM

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received Lebanon’s prime minister in Amman Sunday, saying his country will stand by the small nation and its people during its worst-ever economic crisis.

The visit to Jordan by Prime Minister Najib Mikati is his first to an Arab country since he formed his Cabinet last month. It comes after the premier’s trips to France and Britain, as Mikati seeks their help.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, unfolding since 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in 150 years. More than 70% of Lebanon’s population lives in poverty and the national currency is in a freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to unprecedented levels.

On Wednesday, Jordan agreed to supply Lebanon with electricity through Syria and work is underway for a timetable. Egypt has also agreed to supply Lebanon with natural gas to its power plants through Jordan and Syria.

Lebanon suffers electricity cuts for up to 22 hours a day and on Saturday the country’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel. That left Lebanon with no government-produced power.

On Sunday, the Lebanese army gave emergency supplies of fuel to the two plants and they resumed work, according to Electricity Minister Walid Fayad.

Jordan’s Royal Court quoted the king as telling Mikati that “Jordan will always stand by the side of Lebanon and its brotherly people.” It gave no further details but said the two officials discussed regional affairs as well.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh visited Lebanon late last month, and said there are efforts to provide Lebanon with some electricity from Jordan.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Libya's foreign minister confirms departure of some foreign fighters

KUWAIT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Libya's foreign minister said on Sunday that some foreign fighters have left the country as the unity government seeks to marshal international help to withdraw the many who remain. "The reports are correct. There is a very modest start," Najla Mangoush said at a news...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
Washington Post

Day-long firefight racks Beirut, evoking memories of Lebanon’s civil war

BEIRUT — Gunmen opened fire on a Hezbollah-organized demonstration Thursday in the Lebanese capital, killing at least six people and setting off hours of fighting that threatened to plunge the fragile nation back into factional violence. The brazen assault on Lebanon’s most powerful party represented a dangerous escalation in a...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

JERUSALEM — The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

Hezbollah faces its Lebanon reckoning

Hezbollah found itself under new attack this week, and not from Israel. Seven supporters of Hezbollah and its Shiite political partner, Amal, were killed on Thursday when gunfire broke out at a Beirut protest. Hezbollah and Amal were protesting for the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last August's disastrous Beirut port explosion. That incident killed 218 people and is seen by many Lebanese as a metaphor for the nation's endemic corruption and seething popular anger. Hezbollah fears its allies will fall to justice if Bitar is allowed to continue his work.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Abdullah#Amman#Ap#Arab#Cabinet#The World Bank#Lebanese#Electricity#Royal Court
theedgemarkets.com

Oil storage tank on fire in southern Lebanon, witness reports

BEIRUT (Oct 11): A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel storage tank in the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze, a Reuters witness said. The Lebanese army was evacuating the region amid fears that the fire would spread and cause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Iran to continue sending oil shipments to Lebanon: Iranian FM

BEIRUT, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran will continue to send oil shipments to help Lebanon overcome its fuel shortage crisis, the National News Agency reported. The Iranian minister's remarks came during a press conference held to wrap his two-day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Egypt
Miami Herald

Jordan’s king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday denied any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping quiet about the transactions that are reportedly worth more than $100 million. He said no public funds were used. But in a sign the Royal Palace was concerned by...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Hamas is Increasing its Activity in Lebanon and Angering Hezbollah

Hamas is increasing its activities in Lebanon in order to threaten Israel from two fronts simultaneously but is stepping on the toes of Hezbollah and angering the Lebanese terror army, a new report by the ALMA Research Center has found. The Gaza-based terror group’s secret force build-up in Lebanon has...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

Syria's Assad calls Jordan's king amid thaw in relations

AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan's King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria's civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing challenging...
MIDDLE EAST
neworleanssun.com

Jordan rejects reports on king's overseas properties

Amman [Jordan] October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on Monday rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by King Abdullah II, saying they "included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts."A statement published by the court said it is no secret that King Abdullah owns some apartments and residences in the United States and Britain, while this is neither unusual nor improper.
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

At least 6 dead as heavy gunfire breaks out at Beirut protest

(CNN) — At least six people were killed Thursday and more than 30 injured as heavy gunfire broke out ahead of a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast. The Lebanese Red Cross reported six deaths during...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

While his country struggles, Jordan’s King Abdullah secretly splurges

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. King Abdullah II. (Washington Post illustration; Photograph by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

614K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy