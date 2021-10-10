CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

India, China army commanders meet to defuse border tensions

By ASHOK SHARMA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM8H2_0cN0Hx7J00
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian and Chinese army commanders met Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 and discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, an Indian army spokesman said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese army commanders have discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, an Indian army spokesman said.

The commanders met Sunday after a gap of two months at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area, said Col. Sudhir Chamoli, the army spokesman. No details were immediately available.

A written statement Monday from a Chinese military spokesperson said “the Indian side sticks to unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations.”

Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.

Additional troop deployment has also taken place at Demchok and Depsang Plains, Indian media reports say.

With the standoff continuing, the two sides are looking to continue troop deployment in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in freezing temperatures.

The talks came amid frustration expressed by the Indian army chief at what he called the massive deployment of troops and weaponry by the Chinese side.

“Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side,” Gen. M.M. Naravane said on Saturday.

“So, it means that they (China) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too,” he stated.

The Chinese statement from Senior Col. Long Shaohua of the Western Theater Command said that “China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty is unwavering, and China hopes India will not misjudge the situation.”

Temperatures in the forward areas in Ladakh drop to 30 below zero Celsius (22 below zero Fahrenheit) around January. The troops from both sides used to retreat to their traditional summer holding positions around this time, but continue to remain close to the disputed border since the start of faceoff in May last year.

Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.

Since the standoff began last year, the Chinese have been building build dozens of large weather-proof structures along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for their troops to stay in during the winter. New helipads, widening of airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.

___

The title of the Chinese military spokesperson has been corrected to Senior Col. Long Shaohua, not Col. Long Shaohua.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
MILITARY
WDBO

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between China and the self-ruled island. Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Indian Army#Chinese Army#Ap#Moldo
AFP

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border: army chief

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern". General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern".
POLITICS
investing.com

U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat amid high tensions

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser will hold talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, upholding a pledge by both countries to boost communication amid a deepening strategic rivalry. The Zurich meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between the world's...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

India, China Trade Blame for Break Down in Border Talks

NEW DELHI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders to resolve a protracted standoff on a stretch of disputed Himalayan border have broken down, with both sides blaming each other on Monday for the failure to make progress. Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
AFP

China, India lash out after no progress in Himalayan border talks

China and India on Monday blamed each other for the failure of high-level talks to ease tensions along a disputed Himalayan border between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Long said China had tried to ease tensions along the boundary area, but warned India "not to misjudge the situation" and to act "in good faith".
INDIA
Birmingham Star

US, China meeting of senior advisors sees lessening of tensions

A six-hour meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich helped loosen tensions between the U.S. and China. The meeting is a precursor to future talks that include a virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to be held...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan The incident came as Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in the area, and follows other close encounters involving Russian and Western warships. It appears to reflect Moscow’s intention to raise the stakes in deterring the U.S. and its allies from sending their ships on missions near Russian waters, as relations between Russia and the West are at a post Cold War low.There was no immediate...
MILITARY
The Independent

With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence in summit in major rebuke

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a non-political representative instead of Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the grouping's chair Brunei said Saturday.The 10-member bloc has been under intense international pressure to do more to force member state Myanmar to halt the violence that has left more than 1,100 civilians dead and free scores of political figures, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi ASEAN...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

C.Africa president declares ceasefire in conflict with rebels

Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera declared a ceasefire on Friday in the government's long-running conflict with rebels, saying that all but two of the main armed groups had agreed to put down their weapons. Adam is the leader of the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC), and Darassa heads the Union for Peace (UPC), two of the country's main rebel groups.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Richard Horsey, Myanmar adviser to Crisis Group, predicted the "non-political" representative would be someone below the level of minister or deputy minister.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

614K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy