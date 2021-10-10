CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County votes to ban digging deep holes at the beach

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Horry County will likely become the latest government in South Carolina to ban digging deep holes in the sand at the beach.

County Council unanimously gave key approval earlier this month banning digging holes deeper than 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep at the beach. It faces one final vote later this month, The Sun News reported.

Supporters said deep holes are dangerous to people walking on the beach who may not see them and fall down and also are a hazard to sea turtles.

A number of other South Carolina beach governments have passed similar bans on digging holes including Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island Kiawah Island and Surfside Beach.

