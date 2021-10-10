Team gets $32.7M for colorectal cancer prevention study

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team has been approved for $32.7 million for a colorectal cancer prevention study of older adults.

The study will compare colonoscopy and stool-based testing for the prevention of the cancer in adults 70 and older with prior small colon polyps, said Audrey Calderwood, who leads the research team.

“In addition, we will gather information on important patient-centered outcomes, including satisfaction with and trust in testing, cancer worry, perceived cancer susceptibility and emotional benefits of surveillance,” Calderwood, director of the Comprehensive Gastroenterology Center, said in a news release last week.

The award is from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010.