CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Grace Just Experienced a Major Milestone

By Michelle Regalado
bravotv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGizelle Bryant’s daughter Grace has just experienced a major milestone. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s eldest child has “officially started” touring colleges, as captured in a recent photo on Instagram. Gizelle took to Instagram to open up about Grace’s exciting future plans. In a series of sweet photos...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 8

Related
HOT 97

Diddy Posts A Sexy Photo Of Joie Chavis & Sends A Special Message!

The Ciroc mogul shared a beautiful picture of Joie Chavis to his Instagram story. Diddy wished her a happy birthday and, in the message, said, “happy birthday Queen.”. Take a look at a screen-grab captured by the It’s On-Site blog:. Earlier this week, Bow Wow opened up about giving Diddy...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

As the Backlash Rolls in, Candiace Dillard Feels Betrayed by Costars + Chris Bassett Claps Back

Candiace Dillard is receiving backlash for her comments about Mia Thornton’s mother. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her actions on the show. Last year, fans couldn’t stop talking about her violent fallout with Monique Samuels. Now that Monique is off the show, Candiace, unfortunately, has been having issues with newbie Mia Thornton. It all started after Mia had some questions for Miss Dorothy during the “Drive Back” music video shoot. She asked if Chris Bassett is getting paid to manage Candiace’s music career.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Dr. Simone Whitmore Helps Husband Cecil Celebrate a Huge Milestone

Simone Whitmore is celebrating her husband Cecil Whitmore as he turns 55. The Married to Medicine cast member recently took to Instagram to commemorate her spouse’s milestone birthday, sharing some sweet snapshots from their family festivities. Simone and Cecil feted his special day by heading to Malibu for a romantic...
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Introduces Us to the RHOA Trio of Friends "We've All Been Waiting For"

There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared the Cutest Update on Daughter PJ

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley is growing up so fast! The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom recently took to Instagram to share some precious new photos of her two-year-old, showcasing how much she’s grown. On October 2, Porsha posted some sweet snapshots of Pilar on Instagram — and from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#College Tour#Florida A M University
Popculture

Princess Love Has No Tears for Ray J After Divorce Filing

Princess Love isn't curled up in a bed crying just because her marriage to Ray J is seemingly over. TMZ caught up with the Prella Cosmetics owner while pushing her young tots out of the airport. When asked how she's been doing since Ray filed for divorce again recently, Princess says she's "never been better." Ray, who is currently in a Florida hospital battling a bad case of pneumonia, is also doing well, per Princess. "He's great," she responded. "He's alive and well and he's very near." When asked whether there's a chance of them rekindling things again, Princess says she's "just focused on working right now."
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have separated after 17 years together, a rep for the couple told People on Monday. The pair dated for ten years before their engagement in 2016 and wedding in 2018. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the rep said in a statement. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months shy of the couple’s third wedding anniversary. Miguel took to social media on Monday to indirectly address the news, writing on Instagram Stories, “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire.” Mandi also posted a few thoughts to Instagram, with one post reading, “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” It’s unclear what led to the couple’s breakup.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Mama June’s Estranged Daughter Anna Cardwell Stuns In New Selfie

Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell showed off her blonde locks on social media, and her fans couldn’t get enough of her stunning new look. On Saturday, the 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram to share a selfie she recently captured that she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Robyn and Juan Dixon's Relationship

Robyn and Juan Dixon have dealt with a number of ups and downs in their relationship over the past six seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The pair, who have two sons, were previously married from 2005 until 2012, then lived together after their breakup, only to reconcile and get engaged for a second time in 2019. Recently, Robyn shared her struggles with depression, pandemic-related stress, and the toll it has taken on the couple, who postponed their plans for a second wedding due to the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washingtonian.com

It’s Official: Nicki Minaj Will Join ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Reunion

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearing its end, which means a cast reunion is on the horizon. And this year’s special will be unlike any other—rap star and Housewives superfan Nicki Minaj will make an appearance alongside Bravo host Andy CohenMinaj and Cohen both confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts last night. “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” Minaj proclaimed in her caption, from what appeared to be the reunion’s set.
POTOMAC, MD
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Mia Thornton Won’t Be In The Same Room As Candiace Dillard; Says Candiace’s Homophobic Tweets Are “Not Cute And Offensive”

Mia Thornton may be a newbie on Real Housewives of Potomac, but she came to play. Mia openly admitted to all her plastic surgery procedures from day one. Her husband, Gordon Thornton, is 32 years her senior, and the couple has two children together. Mia’s relationship with co-star Candiace Dillard has just hit the skids. […] The post Mia Thornton Won’t Be In The Same Room As Candiace Dillard; Says Candiace’s Homophobic Tweets Are “Not Cute And Offensive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Nicki Minaj Sides With Askale Davis Over Fight With Mia Thornton On Real Housewives Of Potomac

I’ve been looking for any excuse to talk about the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Potomac. It was an Emmy-worthy performance and a reminder of why the ladies of Potomac are QUEENS in the Bravo universe. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant’s party in a tent outside Gizelle’s run-down home was EVERYTHING. Karen Huger’s […] The post Nicki Minaj Sides With Askale Davis Over Fight With Mia Thornton On Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy