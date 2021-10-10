CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds in Wisconsin expected to strike, march on Monday

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
Hundreds of Wisconsin's Latinx and immigrant workforce are expected to strike and march on Monday.

Voces de la Frontera

Organized by Voces de la Frontera, this action aims to increase economic and political pressure on President Biden, Vice President Harris and Congressional Democrats to deliver on their promise to pass a path to citizenship in the Build Back Better reconciliation budget bill this year.

To learn more about that bill, click here.

Community members and supporters are advised to stay away from work and school, close businesses, and avoid purchases.

Watch video below to learn more from Voces de la Frontera’s Executive Director, Christine Neumann-Ortiz.

“This is really the end of the line for the Latino and immigrant community. The dairy industry depends on immigrant workers. This is not an easy job. You do this 365 days a year under all weather conditions. So we should be honoring immigrant workers. One in ten jobs depends on that major industry and that’s just one example,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera Executive Director.

Here is a list of businesses who have already announced they will be closing:

Monday’s rally will be hosted in Milwaukee with buses departing from Green Bay for supporters across Northeast Wisconsin to join.

Transportation will be provided and will leave at 8:00 a.m. from Voces de la Frontera office at 1221 Bellevue St. in Green Bay.

For information and questions the organization says to call Kary Sánchez at (920) 791-1140.

This strike is not only happening in Wisconsin, but Illinois is expected to follow on Tuesday, and Florida on Wednesday.

Voces de la Frontera had a virtual press conference earlier this week about the strike and rally.

Watch video below to learn more:

Voces de la Frontera is asking all participants to wear masks during the rally and march.

They said they want to make sure to protect immigrant and Latinx community members as much as possible from COVID-19, especially since they have been/are disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Comments / 135

Allan Gates
6d ago

I'm sorry but most of them have been here for a while. So why haven't they started the process to be a US citizen. I'm all for people wanting to be in the US. But do it the right way just like in all other countries. There is nothing free you need up paying somehow. Everything worthwhile takes hard work and patience that's life

Reply(12)
59
Kevin Smith
6d ago

In Wisconsin, but not Wisconsinites. The right to protest is in the AMERICAN constitution. So, in order to protest, please have your Driver’s license or Government ID ready for inspection.

Reply(4)
35
shelley bastian
6d ago

If they come here legally that fine. if they're not legal lock them up and ship them back! If they don't like it here they can leave and go back to wherever they came from. Try pulling this in their own country I bet they would get locked up or worse

Reply(3)
47
