Hundreds in Wisconsin expected to strike, march on Monday

Hundreds of Wisconsin's Latinx and immigrant workforce are expected to strike and march on Monday.

Organized by Voces de la Frontera, this action aims to increase economic and political pressure on President Biden, Vice President Harris and Congressional Democrats to deliver on their promise to pass a path to citizenship in the Build Back Better reconciliation budget bill this year.

Community members and supporters are advised to stay away from work and school, close businesses, and avoid purchases.

“This is really the end of the line for the Latino and immigrant community. The dairy industry depends on immigrant workers. This is not an easy job. You do this 365 days a year under all weather conditions. So we should be honoring immigrant workers. One in ten jobs depends on that major industry and that’s just one example,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera Executive Director.

Monday’s rally will be hosted in Milwaukee with buses departing from Green Bay for supporters across Northeast Wisconsin to join.

Transportation will be provided and will leave at 8:00 a.m. from Voces de la Frontera office at 1221 Bellevue St. in Green Bay.

For information and questions the organization says to call Kary Sánchez at (920) 791-1140.

This strike is not only happening in Wisconsin, but Illinois is expected to follow on Tuesday, and Florida on Wednesday.

Voces de la Frontera had a virtual press conference earlier this week about the strike and rally.

Voces de la Frontera is asking all participants to wear masks during the rally and march.

They said they want to make sure to protect immigrant and Latinx community members as much as possible from COVID-19, especially since they have been/are disproportionately impacted by the virus.