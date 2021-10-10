Fingers, hands and arms up: Every song's an anthem when Missio plays an ACL Fest set in the sun
A sunny afternoon might not seem the best setting for the music of Missio, a local electronica group whose heavy, hard-edged music seems generally best-suited for the other side of midnight. But on Saturday at ACL Fest, the band's fans enthusiastically brought the darkness into the light, raising their arms high and singing along often during an hourlong set that showed yet another side of what makes up Austin music.www.austin360.com
