Boil water advisories over for most Sedgwick, Butler county areas affected by pipe break
The boil water advisories for most areas in Sedgwick and Butler counties affected by a major water pipe break last week are over. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday lifted advisories for Bel Aire, Derby, Rose Hill, Benton, Kechi, Valley Center, McConnell Air Force Base and Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 1 and 3. The city of Wichita’s advisory was lifted Saturday.www.kansas.com
