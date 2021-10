CARNEY, MD—Police responded to a barricade situation in Carney on Saturday morning. At just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 8800-block of Walther Boulevard (21234). At the scene, authorities found a lone, suicidal subject who initially refused to comply with police. After working to communicate with the subject, officers were able to place him in custody without incident. No … Continue reading "Police respond to Carney barricade situation" The post Police respond to Carney barricade situation appeared first on Nottingham MD.

CARNEY, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO