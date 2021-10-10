Hamilton reflects on tactics after pitting from third

Toto Wolff insisted Mercedes took the risky approach by leaving Lewis Hamilton out on old intermediate tires to try and get third place in the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton was running third and wanted to go to the end without a pit stop in order to try and hold that position, but Mercedes brought him in with eight laps to go in a move the driver complained about after the stop. Graining on new intermediate tires left Hamilton having to defend fifth place from Pierre Gasly, but Wolff said even trying to make it to the end of the race was the gamble and Mercedes had to know when to call off the attempt.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO