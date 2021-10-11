CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati zoo mourns loss after Lightning the sloth delivers stillborn pup

By WLWT Digital Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo shared sad news Sunday, announcing the highly anticipated birth of the zoo's first sloth baby came to a tragic end.

Zoo officials said Lightning delivered a stillborn pup Sunday after an hours-long labor and delivery.

“This was an incredibly tough day for our Zoo team and our Zoo community, and I’m saddened for our zookeepers that have given so much to Lightning during her pregnancy,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of ambassador animals & outreach, Meredith Hughes. “Even in this tough time, this team has shown incredible resiliency and exceptional dedication to the animals in their care. While this result was not what we had hoped, their focus has shifted to making sure that Lightning remains healthy and comfortable in the weeks ahead.”

Lightning would have been a first-time mom.

Zoo officials said she did well throughout her pregnancy and the baby seemed fine, with a heartbeat visible on multiple ultrasounds, in the months leading up to today.

“With any pending birth, we prepare for all possible scenarios,” said David Orban, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal science & strategy. “We knew this could happen but had no indication that it would. With months of preparation from our zookeepers, curators, veterinary team, neonate specialist, nutritionist, and Zoo volunteer observers, we all felt ready to go and were looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby.”

Lightning is resting in the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center where she has been cared for during most of her pregnancy. She will remain there for now but will likely be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion, at some point in the future. He is currently in the Zoo’s Discovery Forest.

