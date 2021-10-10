Several crews battle fire at Phillips Park Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at Phillips Park on Sunday morning. Fire crews from Harvest, Monrovia and Toney responded to the fire on Jeff Rd. in Huntsville. Joshua Newton with the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department said that no one was hurt by the fire and the fire started at a concession stand at the park. He said that an investigation into the fire is ongoing but he believes it was due to an electrical outlet malfunction.