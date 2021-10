FORT WASHINGTON — Upper Dublin felt it did enough to win on Saturday against visiting Pennsbury, but would have liked to do more. “We want to be clean. We want to have momentum going into the playoffs,” Cardinals coach Bret Stover said. “We played well in spots. We just didn’t play the way I had hoped we would play. We didn’t play clean. It wasn’t a clean game for us. We’re happy to get the win – we needed the win. We took a nice step (in the win over Truman), and then we leveled off. We need to figure out how to keep going up the hill.”

DUBLIN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO