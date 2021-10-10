CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that could be affected include Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

alerts.weather.gov

