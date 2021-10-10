Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast, strongest in the hills and canyons. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may diminish late this morning and early this afternoon but will increase again late this afternoon and this evening.