CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast, strongest in the hills and canyons. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may diminish late this morning and early this afternoon but will increase again late this afternoon and this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Wind Advisory#Gaviota
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy