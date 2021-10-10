CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest to north winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory, Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult and high profile vehicles can be blown over. Roadways that may be affected gusty winds include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

alerts.weather.gov

