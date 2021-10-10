CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being around trees. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation, mainly east of Highway 14. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures 28-32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#The Frost Advisory#The Freeze Watch
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy