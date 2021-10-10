CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Children’s Book Festival raises funds to repair Ida damages at Rye Library

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Rye Reads is holding a Children's Book Festival to help raise funds to repair damages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in the Rye Library.

From the outside, the Rye Library looks just fine. But downstairs in the children's room, it is unusable. That's where they estimate about $200,000 in damages from Ida flooding.

"The children's library was a masterpiece of a setup. The kids would come, it was just beautiful, and it was destroyed," said Rye Reads co-owner Terry Caridi.

The first-time event will have about 35 to 40 authors that will sign books, read aloud, and celebrate literacy.

Half the proceeds from book sales will go directly to repair the nonprofit library. The authors are also donating copies of their own books to the children's room.

The Book Festival takes place until 4 p.m.

