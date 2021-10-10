Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama slips to No. 5, Georgia and Iowa take top two spots in college football rankings
Alabama's first regular-season loss since Nov. 2019 cost it four spots in the Coaches Poll, as the Crimson Tide fell from No. 1 to No. 5 following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night. Not surprisingly, Georgia was the beneficiary of Alabama's loss, moving up a spot from No. 2 to No. 1. It's the first time Georgia has been No. 1 in the Coaches Poll since the 2008 preseason poll.www.cbssports.com
